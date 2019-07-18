Anna May Rickenbach, 101, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Phoebe Berks Health Center, Wernersville.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Calvin R. and Annie K.E. (Batz)

Rickenbach.

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews, including; Morgan H. Shears Jr., husband of Mary, Suzanne Clark, wife of Kenneth, Douglas W. Shears, husband of Ruth, John Rickenbach, husband of Cathy, Robert Rickenbach,

husband of Leslie, Will Rickenbach, husband of Nancy, and Anne Stovall. She is also survived by 11 great-nieces and

-nephews, including: Kelly, Melissa, Joshua, John,

Jennifer, Neil, Todd, Anne, Jeffery, Robin and Robert; as well as numerous great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Anna May was preceded in death by great-nephew,

Robert Clark.

Anna May worked as a group chief operator for Bell

Telephone Company of PA for 37 years.

She was an active member in the Pioneer Club of Bell Telephone Company Retirees. She volunteered as many as five days a week for such organizations as the Cancer

Society, American Red Cross, Berks Visiting Nurses and St. Luke's Church, of Kenhorst. She typed books in braille for The Blind Association.

Her interests included knitting, crocheting and a passion for her beloved Philadelphia Phillies.

The family wishes to express appreciation for the care and comfort given by Phoebe Berks Common Village staff and the staff in the healthcare section.

A funeral service will be held in the Phoebe Berks Chapel, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA, on Monday July 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. Pastor Richard Nelson and Chaplain Leah Knox will officiate. There will be a private burial at the

convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 2201 Ridgewood Rd., Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610, or Phoebe Berks Village Staff

Development, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565.

Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



