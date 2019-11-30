|
Anna Mikos Nowotarski, 85, died peacefully in her home, in Oley, on November 27, 2019. Born in Reading Pa., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Korkuna) Mikos. Anna is survived by her husband, Gerald Nowotarski, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Anna graduated from Reading High School. She received her nursing degree in 1955 from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Reading Pa., and her degree in anesthesia in 1960 from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Anesthesia, Allentown Pa. She was employed by the former Community General Hospital, Reading Pa., as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, until retiring in 1990. In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by her son, Nicholas, husband of Denise Nowotarski, of Blandon; and her two daughters, Anna (Nowotarski), wife of Christopher Norton, of Collegeville; and Nadine (Nowotarski), wife of Daniel Solecki, of Maple Glen. Also surviving are seven grandchildren. Anna was predeceased by her brothers: Leau, John, Paul, Michael and Joseph Mikos; and her sister, Mary Mabry. She is survived by a sister Rosie (Mikos) Sembrot of Allentown. The focus of her life was being “Baba” to her grandchildren She was proud of all their accomplishments. When not spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed working in her beautiful flower and organic vegetable gardens. Services and burial for will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 241-243 South 3rd Street, Reading PA 19602. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019