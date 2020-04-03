Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
(610) 367-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Royer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Royer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Royer Obituary
Anna K. (Willman) Royer, 95, widow of Arlin L. Royer, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. Born in Earl Township, Berks County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Annie (Leffel) Willman Anna was a member of Faith Chapel Christian Assembly, Birdsboro. She enjoyed making quilts and helping others. She was also an Avon representative for 50 plus years. She is survived by a daughter, Sherry L., widow of Charles Camelleri, of Reading, Pa.; two sons, David A., husband of Hope (Foley) Royer; and Tim J. Royer, both of Boyertown; foster daughter, Mary Willman, of West Lawn; six grandsons: Marc, Matthew, Jessie Camelleri; Kris, Ben and Isaac Royer; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kim (Royer) Rosado; seven brothers: Norman, Morgan, Charles, William, Oliver, Howard and Donald Willman; five sisters: Lottie Buch, Gertrude Stephen, Mary Willman, Helen Saylor and Emma Ritter. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Faith Chapel Christian Assembly, 6500 Perkiomen Avenue, Birdsboro, PA 19508 Arrangements are being handled by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -