Anna K. (Willman) Royer, 95, widow of Arlin L. Royer, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. Born in Earl Township, Berks County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Annie (Leffel) Willman Anna was a member of Faith Chapel Christian Assembly, Birdsboro. She enjoyed making quilts and helping others. She was also an Avon representative for 50 plus years. She is survived by a daughter, Sherry L., widow of Charles Camelleri, of Reading, Pa.; two sons, David A., husband of Hope (Foley) Royer; and Tim J. Royer, both of Boyertown; foster daughter, Mary Willman, of West Lawn; six grandsons: Marc, Matthew, Jessie Camelleri; Kris, Ben and Isaac Royer; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kim (Royer) Rosado; seven brothers: Norman, Morgan, Charles, William, Oliver, Howard and Donald Willman; five sisters: Lottie Buch, Gertrude Stephen, Mary Willman, Helen Saylor and Emma Ritter. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Faith Chapel Christian Assembly, 6500 Perkiomen Avenue, Birdsboro, PA 19508 Arrangements are being handled by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020