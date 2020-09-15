1/
Anna S. Wanner
1925 - 2020
Anna S. (Sonday) Wanner Anna S. (Sonday) Wanner, 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Laurel Center in Tilden Township. Born on March 8, 1925 she was the daughter of the late John M. and Lillie M. (Anspach) Sonday. She was the widow of David A. Wanner, who passed away July 12, 1981. She is survived by two daughters, Susan J., wife of Larry G. Loeb of Mount Dora, FL and Robin A., wife of Mark Wessner of Schuylkill Haven. Also surviving are grandchildren; Richard Crossley III, Ronald husband of Julie Crossley, Tracey wife of Keith Etchberger, Laura wife of Damon Ramer, Roger husband of Erin Himmelberger Jr. and Crystal Kline, thirteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Luther L. Luckenbill, Jr. as well as several brothers and sisters. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
