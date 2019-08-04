|
Anna T. Sajdak, 95, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, in The Reading Hospital & Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Anna was predeceased by her husband, Stanley J. Sajdak, in 2000. Born in Reading, in her parents' home, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Cecilia (Shelak) Jurasinski.
Anna is survived by her loving daughter, Theresa J. (Sajdak), wife of Robert L. Bates III, of Exeter Twp. She is also survived by her grandsons, David A., husband of Justyna Bates, of Berkeley Heights, N.J.; and Matthew,
husband of Marcy Bates, of Mertztown. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Sam, Evan, Andrew, Emma and Natalie. Anna is also survived by her brothers, Michael J. Jurasinski, of Reading; and Thomas Jurasinski, of Dunedin, Fla.; and her sister, Sister Mary Cecilia (Jurasinski), OSBG, of Philadelphia; and her brother-in-law, Theodore Sajdak.
Anna was predeceased by her infant children: David, Helen and Frances; and her brothers: Frank, Augustine,
Joseph, John and Walter.
Anna was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by the former Berkshire Knitting Mill before her marriage. She crocheted, knitted, did crafts and was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed volunteering at the Reading Public Library. But most importantly, she was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
She had been a resident of Sacred Heart Villa and was always looking for pinochle players. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading.
She will be very sadly missed. The family would like to extend their thanks to all the doctors, nurses, PT's, OT's, ST's and aides for their compassionate care and support over the years.
Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and
respects to the family on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading PA 19606. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at
10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary R. C. Cemetery, Reading.
The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.