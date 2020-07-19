1/
Anna Schappell
Anna Mae (Borrell) Schappell, 90, formerly of Topton, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, at Kutztown Manor, Inc., Kutztown. She was the widow of Rev. Chester L. Schappell, Sr., who died February 5, 2008. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Maude M. (Miller) Borrell. Anna was predeceased by her eight siblings. Anna loved the Lord! She also loved her family. Spending time with the family was her faverite thing to do. She was beloved by her children: Jayne R. Flicker, and her late husband Harold, Topton; James S. Schappell, and his wife Gail, Tamaqua; Jody L. Schappell Beury and her husband Roger, Gilbertsville; and Chester L. Schappell, Jr., and his wife Bonnie, Kutztown. Also adding joy to Anna's life were her 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate Anna's life will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, with Reverend Robert J. Stahler, her nephew, officiating. There are no public viewing or calling hours prior to the service. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530
610-683-8111
