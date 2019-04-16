Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna (John) Seiwell.

Anna C. Seiwell, 90, of Kutztown, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Kutztown Manor, where she was a resident for two years. She was the widow of Frederick R. Seiwell who died March 12, 2003.

Born in Elysburg, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Auten and Florence (Ernest) John.

Anna worked as a waitress for Kutztown Airport Diner and Quality Shoppe, Kutztown, for many years. She retired from Rentschler's Bakery as a baker's assistant. Outside of work, Anna enjoyed spending time with her family. Anna enjoyed cooking and was a great baker.

Survivors: Anna is survived by two daughters, Sharon A. (Seiwell), widow of Larry R. Schade, Shoemakersville, and Debbie J. (Seiwell), wife of Gregory K. Schrump, Kutztown. Other survivors include two sisters, Janet (John), wife of Richard Vial, Catawissa, and Barbara (John) Connor,

Orangeville, both of Columbia County. There are four grandchildren: Tammy S. (Schade) Becker, Brian K.,

husband of Jessica (Earle) Schade, Tara A. (Schrump), wife of Michael P. Bergstrom, and Joseph A. Schrump; and ten great-grandchildren: Steven N. Becker, Justin T. Becker, Madison S. Schade, Macie S. Schade, Makenzie S. Schade, Mallory S. Schade, Margo S. Schade, Aidyn M. Ruiz,

Christopher M. Bergstrom and Cruz F. Bergstrom. There are also three great-great-grandchildren: Jayson T. Becker, Addyson L. Becker and Caleb G. Becker.

Anna was predeceased by a sister, Betty (John) Polk; and a brother, Chester John.

Services: Funeral services will be private at the

convenience of the family. Interment in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. There are no public calling hours.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made to Saint John's United Church of Christ, 257 W. Walnut St., Kutztown, PA 19530.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made to Saint John's United Church of Christ, 257 W. Walnut St., Kutztown, PA 19530.




