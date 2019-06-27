Anna Louise Shepard entered eternal life at the age 66, on June 19, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

She was born to the late James H. and Birdie E. (Parron) Shepard, April 08, 1953, in Camden, New Jersey. She graduated from R.A.C.C. with a degree in general studies and was employed with R.M. Palmer for 19 years. Anna was a member of Union Baptist Church in Reading. She enjoyed shopping, traveling the world, decorating for Christmas and most importantly spending time with her loving family.

In addition to her parents Anna was greeted in heaven by her brothers, Anthony C. and Eric Shepard; and her sister Thelma P. Stark.

Anna's spirit is carried on by her two sons, Malik S. Clark Sr. and his wife, Myisha, of Sinking Spring, Marcus L.

Shepard Sr. and his wife Renika, of Shillington; two brothers, James and Ronald Shepard; and her best friend and sister, Brenda Harper. She will also be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren; Myeka, Malika, Malik Jr., Jeremy,

Marcus Jr., Christopher, Brandon, Briyana, Gabriel and Layla; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Xavier; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from every walk of life. Anna's family will miss her humor, her smile, her love, her generosity, and her keen sense of style.

A Celebration of Life service for Anna will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.theocauman.com.



