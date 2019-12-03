|
Anna Siminitus passed away on 11/29/2019 at the Highlands in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, having lived a full life of 92 years. Anna was born as Anna Kofka in Forestville, PA. She married Vince Siminitus, her husband of 64 years, and raised her family in Minersville before settling in Shillington, PA. She was a dedicated and loving full time wife, mother and household manager who resumed part time work only after her children completed their schooling. Anna was a skilled cook and baker, so much so that her children created a cookbook with their favorite family recipes to make sure they could continue to enjoy them and pass them on to future generations. Outside the home and family, polka dancing was her primary source of joy and entertainment, and the source of a strong lifelong network of good friends. Anna is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Vincent J. Siminitus. She is survived by her sister, Pearl Hutsko, of Linglestown, PA; her three children Vincent Siminitus with his wife Jacquelyn Siminitus of San Mateo, CA, Nancy Franckowiak with her husband Frank Franckowiak of Reading, PA ; Janet Harner with her husband Brad Harner of York, PA; her five grandchildren Michael Siminitus and Lisa Kalamar and Steven, Scott and Mark Harner, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the St. John Baptist De La Salle Parish in Shillington, 42 Kerrick Rd, Shillington, PA 19607. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019