Anna Spease

Anna M. Spease, 90, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Floyd A. Spease, who died May 22, 2009. Born in Windsor Twp., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Pauline (Strausser) Krommes. Anna first worked as a cook for the Hamburg Center, and then for the Hamburg Area School District. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Anna was a Girl Scout leader for Cadet Troop #627; where she was known as MM by her scouts. She loved traveling and going camping with Floyd. Anna especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna is survived by her children: Glenn H. Miller, husband of Helen Miller, Bethel; Linda A. (Miller), widow of Larry Hudson, Upper Tulpehocken Twp.; Debra J. (Miller), widow of Dale Wenger, Upper Bern Twp.; and Dennis A. Miller, widower of Faith Miller, Tilden Twp.; eight grandchildren: Derrick Hudson, Stacy (Wenger) Holderbach, Stephanie (Hudson) Palerino, Jessica (Miller) Rollman, Danielle (Wenger) DiNorscia, Jennifer (Miller) Platt, Lindsay Miller, and Michael Miller; and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-children: Mark K. Spease; Robin L. Spease, husband of Diane Spease, Hamburg; and Bonnie (Spease) Guzik; and two brothers: David Krommes, in Texas; and Earl Krommes, in Massachusetts. Anna was predeceased by a grandson: Daniel Miller; a step-daughter: Pearl (Spease) Hall; and a sister: Arlene Turner. Services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am from St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church Monday 9:30 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Bell Tower Fund, 99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.