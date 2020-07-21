Sister Anna Suszek, 95, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died on Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020, of natural causes at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2012. Born in Nanticoke, PA, she was a daughter of the late William and Anna (Salinska) Suszek. Sister Anna entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1944, and was in her 76th year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Villanova University, Villanova, PA and a Master of Arts degree in Reading Clinician from Cardinal Stritch College, Milwaukee, WI. She served her ministry in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas as a teacher, principal, superior, pastoral coordinator and local minister. Sister is survived by the members of her Bernardine Franciscan Congregation. There are no surviving immediate family members. Services and burial will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.



