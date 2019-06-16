Anna F. Swiezak, 86, of Reading, passed away during the afternoon hours of Thursday, June 13, 2019, in The Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Karol and Frances (Weszka) Swiezak.

Anna is survived by her brothers, Edmund K. Swiezak, of Allentown; and John, husband of Barbara Swiezak, of Merritt Island, Fla.; and her sisters, Frances M. Swiezak, of Gibraltar; and Julia (Swiezak), widow of Robert Rothermel, of Hampden, Maine. Anna is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Anna was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was graduate of Central Catholic High School, Reading, and New York University.

Anna had a Master of Arts degree in education and she taught in Brooklyn, New York, and she later was a

substitute teacher in the Reading School District until her retirement.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 250 South Twelfth Street, Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary R.C. Church Memorial Fund at the address above in

memory of Anna F. Swiezak.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



