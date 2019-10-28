|
Anna (Dolinsky) Tacyn, 102, passed away October 27, 2019, at Berks Heim. Her husband, Stanley Tacyn, died in 1971. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Nickolas and Eva (Barna) Dolinsky. She was employed by David Crystal as a seamstress. Anna was a member of Nativity of BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Reading, where she served on the Ladies Auxiliary of Church and Social Club. Anna is survived by two daughters, Geraldine A., wife of Vincent Naso Jr.; and Nancy J., wife of Edward DeNunzio, all of Wyomissing; one sister, Rose, wife of Joseph Reiter, Allentown; five grandchildren: Mark Naso, Chris Naso, Susanne Naso Johnson, E. Alan DeNunzio and Heather DeNunzio; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Catherine Kollar, Mary Griffith, Sophie Wloczewski, Michael Dolinsky, Stanley Dolinsky, Paul Dolinsky, Peter Dolinsky and John Dolinsky. A Devine Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 504 Summit Ave, Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Contributions may be made to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019