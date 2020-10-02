Anna Therese Heckman Anna Therese Heckman, 88, died Monday, September 30, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leesport, PA. Anna was the daughter of Katherine C. Stengel and John J. Heckman, Sr., born on October 29, 1931 in Reading, PA. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949, worked in the banking industry and was a devoted member of St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church for most of her life. In her free time she enjoyed crafting and sewing and she had a passion for travelling. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, a step-father, Herman Hertzog, brother, John Heckman, Jr., sister, Virginia Keefer, and a nephew, Jack Heckman. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Heckman of Reading, PA, nieces Maryann Tran of York, PA, Annmarie Ragukonis of St. Augustine, FL, Patricia Keefer of Gloucester City, NJ, Margo Raube of West Chester, PA, Elaine Small of Palmyra, PA, a nephew Michael Keefer of Harrisburg, PA and many great nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 151 North Ninth Street, Reading. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
.