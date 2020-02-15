|
|
Anna C. (Cammarano) Tomasi, 84, of Reading, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of James F. Tomasi with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Annamarie (DeShan) Cammarano. Anna was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Church Exeter Township and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. It is ironic that she passed on Valentines Day which symbolizes togetherness and love. She was the heart and soul of this family. It was the center of her life. She was a great cook and loved family gatherings and Sunday dinners. Religion was very important to her. She was also a great volleyball player back in the day. Even the strongest of hearts can’t survive forever. She lived a great life and the memories will be in our hearts forever. She was one tough lady with a great sense of humor and joyous spirit. She is survived by her children Denise A. Tomasi Bononno of Shillington, George Tomasi husband of Cindy of Muhlenberg, Annamarie Tomasi Doelp wife of Jeff, grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Linsey, Alexander and great grandchildren Landon, Aiden, and Reagan. She was pre deceased by three brothers and three sisters. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township 4975 Boyertown Pike Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas TX 75231. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020