Please run two days, Friday and Sunday with photo. Anna (Ditko) Torok, 90, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully at Country Meadows on January 29, 2020. Her husband, John D. Torok died on February 6, 2012 they married June 3, 1950 in the Ukranian Catholic Church, Laurel St., Reading. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Rathway) Ditko. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School. Anna was a long-time secretary for the Reading Police Department, County of Berks and later for the state of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed cross stitch, cooking and baking. For 30 years she and her husband transported senior citizens to an annual Christmas party. She was a devoted and loyal member of St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading and Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. Her family and faith were always paramount to Anna, and she cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna is survived by her daughter, Susan C., wife of Gerry Wertz, Mohrsville and her son, David M., husband of Christine (Tabone) Torok, Shillington. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jeffrey, Gregory, Matthew, Adam, Peter, Shealene and seven great-grandchildren: Brady, Bella, Lucy, Dylan, Sydney, Payton and Sawyer. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Diko. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna's memory to St. Margaret's R.C. Church Memorial Fund at the above address. or Mass cards appreciated. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020