Anna K. (Frey) Tothero, 91, of Mohnton, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2019, at Manor Care in Sinking Spring.

She was the widow of Willard M. Tothero, who died on July 13, 1993. Born and raised in Temple, she was the daughter of the late David and Elda Frey. Anna worked as a seamstress at various hosiery mills.

Surviving is a son, Robert Tothero, of Sarasota, Florida; and a grandson, Christopher, husband of Danielle Tothero, of Raleigh, N.C.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood.

