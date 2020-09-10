1/1
Anna Urbanelli
Anna Henrich Urbanelli, 84, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:15 am in Traditions at Hershey, Palmyra. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jacob W. Henrich in 1984 and by her second husband Fred Urbanelli in 1995. Born in Woburn, MA, Mrs. Urbanelli was the daughter of the late Angelo J. and Clara A. (Tierno) Tamilio. She was employed by Polymer and Quadrant as assistant to credit manager until her retirement. Mrs. Urbanelli is survived by her daughter Cheryl A. Hunker, wife of Rick Hunker of Fredericksburg; her grandson Jerod George, husband of Kelly George of Lebanon; great grandchildren Tristin, Caden, Paxton, Kensington, Emersyn and her siblings Madelyn Morris of Woburn, MA; Dianne French, wife of David French of Woburn, MA and Robert Tamilio of Florida. She is also survived by her close family friends Charles and Deborah George of Harrisburg. She would tell everyone that she went to the Italian University, “Whatsamatta U”. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Graveside service will be held privately at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
