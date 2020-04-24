|
|
Anna S. (Sonday) Wanner, 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 21st in the Laurel Center in Tilden Twp. She was the widow of David A. Wanner. She is survived by two daughters, Susan J., wife of Larry G. Loeb of Mt. Dory FL and Robin A., wife of Mark Wessner of Schuylkill Haven. She was predeceased by a son, Luther L. Luckenbill, Jr. Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The entire obituary will also be published at a later date. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020