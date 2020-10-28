Anna Washko

Anna (Nuzzo) Washko Anna (Nuzzo) Washko, 81, of Hamburg PA was the daughter of Michaelangelo and Consiglia (Laudante) Nuzzo. Born in Newark, NJ on June 12, 1939, she was the youngest of 10 siblings. Anna was married for 42 years to Edward Washko, who predeceased her in 2005. She is survived by 3 daughters: Anastasia of Belgrade, Montana, wife of the late Timothy Alzheimer; Marianna of Mohrsville PA, wife of Edward Burns; and Veronica Hyland of Macungie, PA., and 7 Grandchildren: Edward, Hannah and Grace Burns of Hamburg, PA, Michael Burns of Center Point, IA; Natasha Hyland of Allentown, PA; John Hyland of Hamburg PA, and Adrianna Hyland of Macungie, PA Surviving siblings are Paul Nuzzo and wife Maureen of Edison, NJ and Anthony Nuzzo of Piscataway, NJ. Other surviving family includes sisters in law Marie and Barbara, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. In her youth Anna worked in her family business, Nuzzo’s Bakery. In addition to raising her daughters, Anna volunteered at church and school, was a florist, worked at Middlesex County College in Edison, NJ, and at the Hamburg Public Library in Hamburg, PA, retiring in 2003. Anna will be most remembered for the laughter which surrounded her, her witty sense of humor and her wisdom. She loved the Arts, music, Luciano Pavarotti, encyclopedias, flowers, farriers, the sound of birds singing, and a good mystery. She would often be heard singing classic Neopolitan songs. A funeral will be held on Saturday, October 31st at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA. Visitation from 9-11 am with Funeral Mass at 11 am and burial to follow. Arrangements made through Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Hamburg Public Library (Hamburg, PA), St. Mary Roman Catholic Church (Hamburg, PA), or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store