Anna M. (Hartranft) Weller, 94, formerly of Wernersville, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Kinkora Pythian Home,

Duncannon. She was the wife of the late

Walter W. Weller, who died on July 6, 2010.

Anna, a daughter of the late Martin G. and Emma (Moyer) Hartranft, was born in Denver, Lancaster County.

She is survived by a daughter, Audrey L., wife of Thomas A. Balthaser, Millerstown; three grandchildren: Kristin Stroup, Mark Balthaser and Theresa Yasevich; and six great-grandchildren: Jaret, Kenedy and Jordan Stroup,

Rachel, Simon and Matthew Yasevich.

She was preceded in death by a son, Sherwood D. Weller; four brothers: Raymond, William, Lloyd and Stephen Hartranft; and two sisters, Elsie Harsh and Mae Harsh.

Earlier in life, she worked at Walter W. Moyer Company, Ephrata. She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Robesonia.

Services will be held at 12 noon Friday, April 26th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Pleasant View

Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's UCC, 301 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551.

