Annadell M. Barlow, 75, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, February 19th, at her residence. Annadell was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on October 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Cora J. (Pullham) and Luther E. Thorne. She worked as a nurse's aide in the nursing home care industry. Annadell is survived by her daughter, Sharon M. Sickafus, of Reading; two sons David F. Keller, of Poplar Bluff, MO; Eddie N. Moit, of Texas; brother, Billy Joe Thorne, of Advance, MO. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Christina M. Keller, Nathan E. Sickafus, Natalie G. Sickafus, three great grandchildren; Julian S. Beam, Colin L. Beam and Jack L. Beam Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020