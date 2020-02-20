Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabell Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabell M. Barlow


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annabell M. Barlow Obituary
Annadell M. Barlow, 75, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, February 19th, at her residence. Annadell was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on October 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Cora J. (Pullham) and Luther E. Thorne. She worked as a nurse's aide in the nursing home care industry. Annadell is survived by her daughter, Sharon M. Sickafus, of Reading; two sons David F. Keller, of Poplar Bluff, MO; Eddie N. Moit, of Texas; brother, Billy Joe Thorne, of Advance, MO. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Christina M. Keller, Nathan E. Sickafus, Natalie G. Sickafus, three great grandchildren; Julian S. Beam, Colin L. Beam and Jack L. Beam Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -