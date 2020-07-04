Annabelle Deiseroth

Annabelle M. Deiseroth, 97, formerly of Muhlenberg Park, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at 6:26 a.m. in Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Melvin G. Deiseroth who passed away February 23, 2001. Born in Reading, Mrs. Deiseroth was the daughter of the late Russell C. and Ruth R. (Lutz) Ludwig. She was a 1942 graduate of Reading High School and a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Reading. Mrs. Deiseroth was employed by Wilson Products in Reading as a typist for 40 years until her retirement. She is survived by 2 nephews and a niece. Mrs. Deiseroth was preceded in death by her sister Jane R. Jackson in 2015. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Reverend Mary E. Wolfe will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church 601 North Front Street, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. Annabelle M. Deiseroth. Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com