Annabelle Kessler, 90, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Gouglersville, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 6:06 am in her residence. Born in Gouglersville, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Margaret (Fitterling) Kessler. Annabelle was a graduate of Shillington High School and the University of Wisconsin. She was an assistant auditor for the former Bank of Pennsylvania in Wyomissing for 24 years retiring in 1991. She was an avid traveler and loved to shop. She was a docent at the Florida International Museum in St. Petersburg, FL. Annabelle is survived by her long time companion Susan C. Michalowski with whom she last resided and her nephews Peter Hassler of Grand Prairie, MN and Thomas Hassler of Naperville, IL. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Friday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Ms. Annabelle Kessler. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019