Annaliese R. Novak, 83, of Reading, passed away March 16, 2019, in her

daughter's Hampton, Va., residence.

Her beloved husband, Henry Novak, passed away in 1975.

Born in Clearfield, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late Arthur R. and Gertrude R. (Stoudt) Wolf.

A high school graduate with honors, Annaliese studied at the Traphagen School of Fashion, New York, N.Y.

She was a self-employed seamstress, bringing beauty and joy to thousands of families through wedding gowns, First Communion and Baptism gowns.

Annaliese loved to camp, garden and her animals; her

favorite channel was Animal Planet.

She is survived by two children, Virginia G., married to Jesus Fabian, and Jason M. Novak, all of Hampton, Va. Her beloved sister, Virginia Stricek, Wyomissing; two

grandchildren, Pablo E. Fabian and Jesus P. Fabian, fiancé of Kacey Kelly; and two great-grandchildren, Mason

Snyder and Noah Fabian, also survive her.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman

Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your

local ASPCA, Boy Scout Troop No. 29 514, S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23669, or Villalobos Rescue Center,

P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



