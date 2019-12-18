|
Annamae (Putt) Kiscadden, 86, formerly of Robesonia, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her daughter’s home. Annamae, a daughter of the late Jacob P. and Esther H. (Klopp) Putt, was born in Reading. She is survived by two children, Clint Kiscadden, Womelsdorf, and Lee Ann, wife of David Fouse, Mohrsville; two sisters, Norma Lou Plank, Wyomissing, and Marian Hummel, Lebanon; six grandchildren, Joseph Kiscadden, husband of Amy, Jessica, wife of Ken Slish, Jared Kiscadden, husband of Christina, Karlee Fouse, Kara wife of Corey Unger, and Keegan Fouse; two great grandchildren, Alexander Slish, and Elena Kiscadden; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, William, and Charles Putt; and seven sisters, Mabel Speicher, Arlene Essig, Viola Boltz, Doris George, Polly Benson, Mary Grill, and Fern Putt. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia, where she volunteered and was involved with the Sunday School, Nursery, and Vacation Bible School. She would also sing happy birthday to many church members and had done so for many years. She graduated in 1951 from Robesonia High School, and was nicknamed “Gunner” for the most points scored in basketball, having scored 44 points in a single game, per Keegan and still to be confirmed. After retirement from various secretary positions, she continued for 17 years helping in her daughter’s daycare. Annamae was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan and volunteered in Democratic Polls and loved studying history. She was her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader and rarely missed any of their games or activities and was known to everyone as “Grammy” A celebration of life service will be held at Noon, Saturday, Jan. 4th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia. Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 AM- 12:00 Noon, at the church. Burial will be in the church columbarium. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 29, 2019