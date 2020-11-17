Anne Broomall Wiegle Anne Broomall Wiegle passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer. Born August 10, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, Anne was the daughter of John Martin Broomall, V, and Jane Anne (Messenger) Broomall. Anne attended Plymouth Meeting High School and the University of Pennsylvania. Anne led a diverse life that included working as a computer designer for the Burroughs Corporation in the late 1960s. Later in life she completed a Bachelor’s degree in teaching from Kutztown University and taught Latin for several years at Governor Mifflin, Holy Name, and Allentown High Schools. Anne had a love for reading books, genealogy, and travel. Anne’s true love was animals—especially horses. She bred, raised, and trained horses as well as taught riding to students for 37 years. She was a member of the Oley Valley Combined Training Association. She also raised beef cattle on her farm and at one time had a small dairy operation. Anne worked as a “milk maid” for Rosie Meadows dairy farm for many years. Anne was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Jane Broomall, and two sisters, Susan Wrigley and Sally Broomall. She is survived by her sons, Charles R. Wiegle and wife, Donna, of Swan’s Island, Maine and Philip E. Wiegle of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by a niece Jennifer Broomall Stevens, and her two sons, Jacob and Cooper, of Newcastle, Maine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Southern Berks Regional Emergency Medical Services, 445 East Main Street, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



