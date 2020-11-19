1/2
Anne E. LePearl
Anne E. LaPearl Anne E. LaPearl, 95, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday, November 14th, at Manorcare Health Services, Sinking Spring. Anne was born in Locust Gap, Pennsylvania on July 26, 1925, a daughter of the late Mary (Fey) and John Blase. Anne married Louis Lazarski in 1944, he preceded her in death in 1984. They had two daughters; Patricia, wife of Craig Chambers, of Grants Pass, OR and Janice, widow of Sergio, Herrera, of Placentia, CA. She then married Jack LaPearl in 1986, who passed away in 1989. Together they both enjoyed music and dancing. She worked hard all her life, not only in the Reading factories, but she found a new career in the health industry, returning to school and was certified as a nurses aid and promoted to supervisor of the nurses aid department at ManorCare in Laureldale. She worked there for 15 years before retiring in 1990. Not only did she have a great love of music and dancing, she also had a love for cooking. Many thought she should have opened a restaurant. Anne was a strong willed woman who knew what she wanted in life. In addition to her daughters Anne is also survived by three grandchildren; Keith Chambers, husband of Angie and their 2 daughters, Sarah and Katie; Shinae Ferguson, wife of Adam and their son, Nicholas and Marianna Nichols, wife of Justin, and their daughter, Scarlett. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
