Anne (DeAngelo) Gibo

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (DeAngelo) Gibo.


Anne J. (DeAngelo) Gibo, 92, formerly of Laureldale, passed away Saturday morning in Manor Care Health Services in Sinking Spring. Anne was the widow of John M. Gibo.

She is survived by a son, John A. Gibo and wife, Shelley Gibo, of Kissimmee, Fla.

She is predeceased by a son, Michael J. Gibo.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple, is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements. The entire obituary may be accessed at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.