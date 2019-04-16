Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (DeAngelo) Gibo.

Anne J. (DeAngelo) Gibo, 92, formerly of Laureldale, passed away Saturday morning in Manor Care Health Services in Sinking Spring. Anne was the widow of John M. Gibo.

She is survived by a son, John A. Gibo and wife, Shelley Gibo, of Kissimmee, Fla.

She is predeceased by a son, Michael J. Gibo.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple, is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements. The entire obituary may be accessed at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



