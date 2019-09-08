|
Anne M. Heck, 75, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Frederick A. Heck, who passed away December 18, 2010. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Slater) Mademann. She graduated from Reading High School in 1961. She worked as a legal secretary for 40 years for David Binder, and later M. David Maynard.
Anne loved the beach, crossword puzzles and her pets. She was an avid sports fan especially enjoying Penn State, Kutztown University, and Philadelphia Eagles football. Over the course of her life and involvement with the
Republican Committee in Berks County, she was able to meet two United States presidents, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen A. Heck, Ontelaunee Twp.; and Frederick S. Heck, husband of Denise, Flying Hills; two grandchildren; and a brother, Barry E. Mademann, husband of Susan, North Carolina.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Laureldale Cemetery, Tuckerton. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019