Anne (Kochenash) Hiryak, 90, of Barto, wife of the late Paul M., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Whitehall Township, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Pello) Kochenash. Anne was a graduate of Whitehall High School and Allentown Business College. She was an active member of the St. Columbkill Senior Group where she also served as an officer.

Surviving are six sons: Deacon Paul J., husband of

Cynthia, John M., Peter J., husband of Donna, James M., husband of Kathleen, retired Col. Mark A., husband of

Molly, and Christopher D.; three daughters: Mary Anne, wife of Michael Stahl, Suzanne, wife of Dr. Edward Carter, Dianne M. ,wife of the late Charles Longwell Jr.; fifteen grandchildren: Kristyn, Eric, Dane, Joseph, Tyler, Kayla, Rachel, Meghan, Jenna, Sarah, Michael, James, Nichole, Jackson and Matthew; one brother, Anthony Kochenash; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, Anne was

predeceased by her sisters: Catherine Tarnopolski, Helen Prosak, Rose Kokolus and Irene Yuhas; and brothers, John and Milton Kochenash.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512, with Fr. Martin Kern officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-9:00 p.m. and Friday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both at the church.

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, is in charge of

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 425 W. Walnut St., Pottstown, PA 19464 or to St. Columbkill Capital Campaign, 200 Indian Spring Rd., Boyertown, PA 19512.

View obituaries or send condolences at

www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.



