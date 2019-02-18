Anne M. Mitchell, 76, of Reading, passed away Friday, February 15th, 2019, at Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp.

Anne was born in Reading on October 23, 1942, and was the wife of 53 years of John J. Mitchell Sr., of Reading.

She was a member of St. Catharine of Sienna RC Church, Mt. Penn, and worked as a bus driver at Berks County

Intermediate Unit, Reading, for over 30 years.

Anne is survived by three daughters: Robin A., wife of Bob Waller, of Orlando, Fla., Colleen A., wife of Karl Becker, of Wernersville, Mellissa D., wife of Erich Pfahl, of Reading; and son, John J. Jr., husband of Amy Mitchell, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jeremy, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Amber, Collin, Megan, Emily, Logan, Avery; and one great-grandchild, Kaidyn.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



