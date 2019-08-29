Home

Anne (Caulfield) O'Pake

Anne (Caulfield) O'Pake Obituary

Anne P. O'Pake, 81, of Mahanoy City, passed away

peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on Monday morning.

She was born in Lost Creek, daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Byrne Caulfield. She was a graduate of West

Mahanoy Township High School, in 1956, and a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church and the Democratic Women's Club.

Anne is survived by a daughter, Anne, wife of Michael Malinowski, of Reading, Pa.; sons: Patrick O'Pake, and wife Hope, Womelsdorf, Pa.; District Attorney Michael A.

O'Pake, and wife Jeanette, of Pottsville; and Stephen

O'Pake, and wife Stacie, of Norristown; grandchildren: Quinn, Peyton, Amanda, Danielle, Michael, Caleigh, Ethan, Brady and Andrew; a brother, Thomas Caulfield,

Shenandoah; loving caregiver, Tracey Mahmod; great-grandchildren; several nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew

O'Pake, in 1999; a brother, James Caulfield; and a sister, Rose Zimmerman.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Calling hours at the church Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap, National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Mahanoy City Public Library.

James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
