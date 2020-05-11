Anne P. Kakos, 94, of Shillington, passed away on May 4, 2020, at Mifflin Center. Her husband, Frank S. Kakos, passed away on November 19, 1995; they were married for 44 wonderful years. Born in Miton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Catherine E. (Dougherty) Calpin. She was a member of the Reading High School class of 1944. Her faith was very important to her; she was a long-time member of St. John Baptist de la Salle, RCC, Shillington, where she was a former member of the Sodality and Prayer Group. Anne loved God and loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress, loved to read, and was a very good cook. She also volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years. She is survived by two children, Mary Beth Kakos, Shillington, and Frank J., married to Carolina Kakos, Philadelphia, and one grandson, Frank L. Kakos, a recent graduate of Temple University. Anne was predeceased by one daughter, Jeanne Kakos, and two siblings, Reverend Thomas J. Calpin and Mary Christine Meier. A Mass of Christian Burial and burial at Gethsemane Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to St. John's RCC (stjohnsfamilyoffaith.com ) or Macular Degeneration Research (brightfoucus.org/macular). Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Kakos family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 17, 2020.