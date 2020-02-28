Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Schlear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Schlear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Schlear Obituary
Anne A. Schlear Anne A. Schlear, 60, died in her Douglasville residence, on February 26, 2020. She was the wife of Chris L. Schlear, and they recently celebrated 36 years of marriage. Anne was born in West Reading, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Ellis J. and Shirley A. (Epting) Correll. She was a 1977 graduate of Hamburg Area High School of Nursing. Anne was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Douglasville. In addition to her husband; a daughter, Emily, wife of Eric Britton, Birdsboro; two sons, Christopher Schlear, Manayunk; and Benjamin Schlear, Douglasville; two granddaughters, Adeline and Clara; and a brother, John W. Correll, Hamburg, survive Anne. Services will be private with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Alder Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -