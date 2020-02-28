|
|
Anne A. Schlear Anne A. Schlear, 60, died in her Douglasville residence, on February 26, 2020. She was the wife of Chris L. Schlear, and they recently celebrated 36 years of marriage. Anne was born in West Reading, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Ellis J. and Shirley A. (Epting) Correll. She was a 1977 graduate of Hamburg Area High School of Nursing. Anne was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Douglasville. In addition to her husband; a daughter, Emily, wife of Eric Britton, Birdsboro; two sons, Christopher Schlear, Manayunk; and Benjamin Schlear, Douglasville; two granddaughters, Adeline and Clara; and a brother, John W. Correll, Hamburg, survive Anne. Services will be private with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Alder Place, Suite #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020