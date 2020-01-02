Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Yoder Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Yoder Hart Obituary
Anne (Yoder) Hart, 88 of Geigertown, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and the late Kathryn S. (Felthoff) Yoder. She was the wife of Edward L. Hart of Geigertown, PA for 65 years. Anne worked as a social worker for the Dept. of Public Assistance in Reading, PA. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from Albright College in 1953, where she met her husband, Edward in 1950. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Geigertown, PA where she was active for many years. Anne is survived by, along with her husband Edward, by 1 daughter: Kathy Hart Hoffman, wife of David of Mertztown, PA; and 2 brothers: Bill Yoder and Douglass Yoder of Florida. A funeral service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00am. A visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am at the funeral home before the service. Interment will be in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -