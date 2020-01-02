|
|
Anne (Yoder) Hart, 88 of Geigertown, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and the late Kathryn S. (Felthoff) Yoder. She was the wife of Edward L. Hart of Geigertown, PA for 65 years. Anne worked as a social worker for the Dept. of Public Assistance in Reading, PA. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science from Albright College in 1953, where she met her husband, Edward in 1950. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Geigertown, PA where she was active for many years. Anne is survived by, along with her husband Edward, by 1 daughter: Kathy Hart Hoffman, wife of David of Mertztown, PA; and 2 brothers: Bill Yoder and Douglass Yoder of Florida. A funeral service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00am. A visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am at the funeral home before the service. Interment will be in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Cemetery. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020