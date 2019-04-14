Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annetta (Hartman) Strunk.

Annetta H. (Hartman) Strunk, 82, of Hamburg, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.

She was the wife of the late LeRoy L. Strunk Sr., who died Mar. 12, 2001. Annetta, a daughter of the late Alton and Verna (Hendricks) Hartman Sr., was born in Hamburg.

She is survived by two daughters, LeAnn L. Strunk,

Hamburg; and Lorie L., wife of Keen Beltz, Slatington; a son, Timothy S. Strunk, husband of Tammy Wessner; four brothers: Alton, Alan, Howard and Adam Hartman; a sister, Althea Reppert; six grandchildren: Matthew A. Strunk, husband of Rachel, Courtney A. Long, Joshua A. Long,

husband of Ann Hoppe, Tia Strunk, Trinity Strunk, and

Michael Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Havanna Strunk.

She was preceded in death by her son, LeRoy L. "Hool" Strunk Jr.; and a sister, Audrey Renno.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Apr. 17th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m., until the time of services, Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Twp.

