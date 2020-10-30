Annette Elsa (Klein) Delancey Annette Elsa (Klein) DeLancey, 89, formerly of Temple, died October 27, 2020 at Tower Health – Reading Hospital. She was the widow of William Joseph DeLancey who died in 2009. Born, July 27, 1931, in Wyomissing, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Ludwig and Lucy Rebecca (Thompson) Klein. Annette was a 1949 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Employed in sales her whole career, she retired from Boscov’s shoe department in 1993. Annette was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park, where she was also a member and past officer of the Senior Club. She served as a volunteer with ManorCare, Laureldale for a number of years. Surviving are her three children: Eugene S., husband of Kim L. (Rapp) DeLancey of Oley Township; Karen A. (DeLancey), wife of David R. Huntbach of Jenkintown, Montgomery County; and Susan M. (DeLancey), wife of Thomas J. Guldin of Rockland Township. Other survivors include her six grandchildren and one great grandson. Annette was preceded in death by her five siblings: Robert Klein, Cyril Klein, Norbert Klein, Elino (Klein) Goerner and Margaret Klein. Prayer services will be held Friday, November 6 th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
