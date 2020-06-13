Annette Fitterling

Annette S. Fitterling, 59, of Womelsdorf, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Darrell L. Fitterling, died September 2006. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Janet F. (Bieber) Greusel, a resident at Phoebe Berks, and the late William E. Greusel. Annette graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1978. She worked formerly for VIST Bank and currently was employed by GAGE Personnel, last working January 7, 2020. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and the beach. She volunteered with March of Dimes, running the Blue Jeans for Babies for many years. She also enjoyed bartending. She is survived by two sisters: Darene B. (Greusel) Hartman, wife of Dean E., Sinking Spring, and Lori K. (Greusel) Neiswender, wife of Bill, Myerstown; a nephew: Jared D. Hartman, Leesport; and her beloved dog: Hemi. Annette did not wish to have a public service. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.