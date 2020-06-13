Annette Fitterling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette S. Fitterling, 59, of Womelsdorf, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Darrell L. Fitterling, died September 2006. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Janet F. (Bieber) Greusel, a resident at Phoebe Berks, and the late William E. Greusel. Annette graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1978. She worked formerly for VIST Bank and currently was employed by GAGE Personnel, last working January 7, 2020. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and the beach. She volunteered with March of Dimes, running the Blue Jeans for Babies for many years. She also enjoyed bartending. She is survived by two sisters: Darene B. (Greusel) Hartman, wife of Dean E., Sinking Spring, and Lori K. (Greusel) Neiswender, wife of Bill, Myerstown; a nephew: Jared D. Hartman, Leesport; and her beloved dog: Hemi. Annette did not wish to have a public service. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved