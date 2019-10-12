|
Annette L. (Masiko) Schoemaker Annette L. Schoemaker, 82, formerly of Robesonia, Pa., died October 8, 2019. in the Laurel Center, Hamburg, Pa. She was the wife of the late Carlton R. Schoemaker Sr. Annette worked at Rachlin Furniture in Robesonia until retiring. Prior to that, she was a talented seamstress at D&D Shirt Factory in Northampton. Born in Berwick, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kobal) Masiko. Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She loved gardening and her cats. Survivors: children: Carlton R. Schoemaker Jr. and his wife, Joanne, of Slatington, Denise L., wife of Roger Radcliff, of Walnutport, and Duane Schoemaker and his wife, Danell, of Womelsdorf, Pa.; sisters: Anne, wife of Craig Endreas, of Allentown, Joan Leh, of Allentown, and Joan, wife of Charles Sule, of Slatington; grandchildren: Heather, wife of Nathan Wines, Roger Radcliff Jr. and his wife, Ashley, John Schoemaker and his wife, Karen, Dylan Schoemaker and Tempest Schoemaker; great-grandchildren: Justin Reid, Elijah Schoemaker, Joel Radcliff and Baby Girl Radcliff. She was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Masiko and June Mattiuz. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts., Allentown. Call Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Ronald McDonald House Charities, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
