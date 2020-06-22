Annette M. Christman
Annette M. (Richards) Christman Annette M. (Richards) Christman, 62, of Fleetwood, died suddenly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident in West Cocalico Township. She was the loving wife of Dennis R. Christman, whom she married on May 14, 1988. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Annette was a daughter of the late Richard and Christine (Luessem) Richards. She was a graduate of Kutztown University, where she later worked as an Administrative Assistant for multiple Department Chairs for 20 years, retiring in June 2019. She served as Treasurer for AFSCME at Kutztown University was also a dedicated volunteer and supporter of United Way. Annette also enjoyed yoga. In addition to her husband of 32 years, Dennis, Annette is survived by her two sons, Marc T. Ritter and Michael S. Christman; and six siblings, Jimmy Richards, David Richards, Donald Richards, Christina Richards, Christopher Richards and Yvonne Edwards and their families, along with her Kutztown University family. A memorial service to celebrate Annette’s life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Social distancing measures will be in effect and we ask that all attendees wear masks. The family will receive guests following the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Annette’s memory to United Way of Berks County, PO. Box 702, Reading, PA 19603-0702. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
