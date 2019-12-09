|
|
Annie A. Ely, 100, of Kutztown, passed away December 7, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Stanley A. Ely, who passed away August 29, 1990. Born in Weisenburg, Lehigh County, on October 29, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Bertha (Peters) Hartman. Annie was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church in Oley. Surviving are her children: James D., husband of Shelia Ely, of Texas; Arlene C., wife of the late William Bohr, of Wyomissing; Elaine B., wife of Paul Heffner, of Kutztown; and Dona R., wife of John Shirk Jr., of Exeter. Also surviving are her siblings, Russell Hartman, of Hamburg; and Joyce Sacks, of Florida. 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her son, William F.S. Ely; brothers: Henry, Paul, Milton and Irvin Hartman; and sisters: Ellen Reppert, Bertha Adam and Ruth Dries. Services will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., from Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church; 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley PA 19547. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church; 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley PA 19547. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019