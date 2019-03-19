Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie (Wenrich) Kramer.

Annie M. (Wenrich) Kramer, 91, of

Robesonia, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Stone Ridge Towne Center,

Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Paul L. Kramer.

Annie, a daughter of the late Nathaniel and Mabel (Miller) Wenrich, was born in Lower Heidelberg Twp.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis P. Kramer, husband of Jane L., N. Heidelberg Twp.; and David L. Kramer,

husband of Cynthia A., Womelsdorf; two daughters, Beverly A., wife of Jeffrey M. Shanaman, Robesonia; and Kathy J., wife of William H. Wagner Jr., N. Heidelberg Twp.; three brothers: Paul, Bobby and Louis Wenrich; eight grandchildren: Stacey Mays, Christopher Shanaman, Lauren Brown, Adam Kramer, Brandon, Zachary, William and Taylor Wagner; and three great-grandchildren: Avery and Addison Mays, and Leah Brown.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy and William Wenrich; and two sisters, Sarah Hill and Mary Lape.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and helping on the family farm.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 21st, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



