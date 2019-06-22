Anthony S. Cisek, of Phoebe Berks

Village, passed away on June 20, 2019.

He was the husband of Louise Cisek for 70 years. Born in Elmhurst, Queens, N.Y., on December 18, 1929. He was the son of Frank and Mary (Niedwiecski) Cisek, and resided in Elmhurst, Queens, N.Y., prior to

relocating to Sinking Spring, Pa.

He is survived by his son, Stephen M. Cisek, P.E., and his wife, Dr. Grace L. Cisek; and his daughter, Donna L. Cisek, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a physician assistant; two grandchildren, Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Mathew W. Cisek and his wife, Keri; Caitlin L. Caldwell (Cisek), wife of Jesse B. Caldwell IV, esquire. There are also three great-grandchildren: Tyler, Riley and Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.

He was predeceased by his six siblings: Father Ferdinand, John, Helen, Francis, Ignatius and Alloysius.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the destroyer mine sweeper USS McCook, DMS 36 and the destroyer mine layer USS Tolman, DM28 in the

Pacific theatre. He retired as assistant director of

personnel for the NYC Transit System, having started there in 1949.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Ignatius of Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Whtifield, PA 19608. A viewing will be held Sunday, June 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, and Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the church. Burial will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St.

Francis High School, Athol Springs, at https://stfrancishigh.myschoolapp.com/page/giving?siteId=1112&ssl=1.

Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



