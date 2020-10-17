1/1
Anthony Colamarino, 63, of Cumru Township, passed away October 11, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Kathryn E. (Belz) Colamarino who passed away January 30, 2015. They were married for 24 years prior to her passing. Born in Ephrata, he was a son of Dorothy M. (Wenrich) Colamarino of Denver and the late Stephen Colamarino. Anthony was employed for 35 years as a welder at Reading Body. A 1975 graduate of Reading High School, he enjoyed car racing, sports - especially football and eating. Surviving in addition to his mother is a step-son – Michael husband of Danielle Pack of St. Lawrence, his sister – Rose M. Schober of Mohnton, his brother – Stephen husband of Sarah Colamarino of Adamstown and several Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his wife and father, he is predeceased by his step-son – Joseph Pack and his sister Judy A. Colamarino. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr. will officiate. Interment in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
