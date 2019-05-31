Anthony Peter Evanna entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2019, in Connerton, Fla.

He was born October 10, 1940, to Michael A. and Lucretia (LaManna) Evanna.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years,

Margaret Evanna; sons, Eugene, Vincent and Michael Evanna, stepchildren: Jay L. Stoltzfus (Kim), Kim (Stoltzfus) Becker, Kelly (Stoltzfus) Lluveras (Ramon), Michael E. Stoltzfus (Angela); and 12 grandchildren.

Anthony was born and raised in Reading, Pa. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, Reading Business

Institute and attended Albright College before joining the U.S. Army in 1961. He served his country in Korea. Anthony worked for Talbot Knitting Mills, Reading, RCR Mills, Shillington, and Bendinger Brothers, Philadelphia.

A Catholic Mass will be held in his honor on June 27, 2019, 10 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, Franklin St., Reading. Interment will be on June 28, 2019, 2 p.m., at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



