Anthony F. Merklinger
Anthony F. Merklinger Anthony F. Merklinger, 53, of Hamburg, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Penn State Health-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Henry Merklinger, Sr., NC and Penny (Oleskow) Chille, Stony Creek. Anthony was a graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, Blandon. He loved riding 4-wheelers, motorcycles, hunting and fishing He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was the owner/operator of Cornerstone Inspection Services, LLC. In addition to his parents, Anthony is survived by his son, Anthony Jr., Hamburg; and three daughters, Ashley, Amber and Savanna, all of NC; his brother Henry Merklinger, Jr. and wife Janelle, Denver; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Memorial service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or American Heart Association, Inc., PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
