Anthony F. Merklinger Anthony F. Merklinger, 53, of Hamburg, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Penn State Health-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Henry Merklinger, Sr., NC and Penny (Oleskow) Chille, Stony Creek. Anthony was a graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship Church, Blandon. He loved riding 4-wheelers, motorcycles, hunting and fishing He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was the owner/operator of Cornerstone Inspection Services, LLC. In addition to his parents, Anthony is survived by his son, Anthony Jr., Hamburg; and three daughters, Ashley, Amber and Savanna, all of NC; his brother Henry Merklinger, Jr. and wife Janelle, Denver; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Memorial service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or American Heart Association
, Inc., PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com