Anthony William Goodman, 68, of Tilden Township, died February 24, 2019, at ManorCare Health Service, West Reading. He was the widow of Christie Lee (Johnson) Goodman, who died April 3, 2013.

Born March 13, 1950, in Reading, he was a son of the late Norman William and Mary Louise (Robidas) Goodman.

Anthony was a 1968 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed with city of Reading as an auto mechanic and then as a health inspector, and subsequently, he was employed with Baldwin Hardware Manufacturing in

machine maintenance. Anthony was a member of St. Peter's R.C. Church, Reading. He loved model trains and cooking, and was an active member of Pagoda Motorcycle Club, where he loved to shoot pool.

Surviving is his son, Anthony C., husband of Lisa A. (Kurzweg) Goodman, of Muhlenberg Township; his two grandsons, Jeremy and Jacob Goodman, of Muhlenberg Township; and his brother, William E. Goodman, of Reading.

Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn T. Goodman; and by a grandson, Anthony C. Goodman Jr., who died January 16, 1997.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



