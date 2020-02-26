Home

Anthony J. Rogosz (Tony Rogus), 85, of Reading, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Spechalska) Rogosz. Tony worked for SPS Technologies for over 25 years. He enjoyed joking around with friends and family but most of all spending time with family. Tony is survived by his great niece, Deborahann Link, wife of James Link Jr., of Reading, his great great niece and nephew, Colleen (Link) Beaton, wife of Derek Beaton, of Reading, Ryan Link, husband of Megan Link, of York. Tony is preceded in death by his sister, Terry (Rogosz) Gregory. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St., Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
