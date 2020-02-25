|
|
Anthony Joseph Casamassa, Sr., 92, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully in the Reading Hospital on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean Marie (Lyons) Casamassa. Born in Pittston on January 13, 1928, he was a son of the late S. William and Elizabeth (DiVergilis) Casamassa . Anthony was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church and served in the US Navy during WWII. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an Electrical Engineer for Reading Tube then Health & Safety Director for the Budd Company and lastly, Health & Safety Director at A-Treat Bottling Co. Anthony is survived by a son, Anthony J. Casamassa, Jr. and his wife, Lori of Robesonia; four daughters, Dr. Deborah (Casamassa) Beidel and her husband, Edward, Jr. of Orlando, Fl, Diane C. (Casamassa) Mentrikoski and her husband, Joseph of Danville, Karen (Casamassa) Gilbert and her husband, Rick of Mechanicsburg and Lisa (Casamassa) Rescorla and her husband, Dwight of Sinking Spring; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Joseph Casmus of Sinking Spring. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jean; Anthony is predeceased by a brother, William Casmus. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 in St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A viewing will be held in the church on Thursday from 10am to 11am. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608 or Phoebe Berks Nursing, 1 Reading Dr., Wernersville, PA 19565. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020